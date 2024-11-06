China congratulates Donald Trump on US election victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, China congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We respect the choice of the American people, and express our congratulations to Mr Trump on his election as president," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement.Trump beat Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris in the race to reach 277 Electoral College after he notched pivotal wins in Georgia and North Carolina.

News.Az