China has pledged "countermeasures" following the U.S. approval of a $2 billion arms deal with Taiwan

China has pledged "countermeasures" following the U.S. approval of a $2 billion arms deal with Taiwan

+ ↺ − 16 px

China announced it will take "countermeasures" to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, condemning the recent $2 billion U.S. arms sale to Taiwan.

The United States is bound by law to provide Chinese-claimed Taiwan with the means to defend itself despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, to the constant anger of Beijing, News.Az reports.On Friday, the Pentagon said the United States had approved a potential $2 billion arms sale package to Taiwan, including the delivery for the first time to the island of an advanced air defence missile system battle-tested in Ukraine.In a statement late Saturday, China's foreign ministry said it strongly condemns and firmly opposes the sales and has lodged "solemn representations" with the United States.China urges the United States to immediately stop arming Taiwan and stop its dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, it added.

News.Az