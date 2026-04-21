China-Laos 500 kV power grid link officially commissioned

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A commissioning ceremony for the China–Laos 500 kV power grid interconnection project was conducted simultaneously on Monday in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, and in Kunming, located in southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

The event marks a major enhancement in power connectivity and mutual support capacity between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

More than 100 representatives from governmental and business sectors of China and Laos took part in the ceremony held in Vientiane. During the event, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone pressed the start button to officially launch the project.

Speaking at the ceremony, Meng Zhenping, chairman of China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd. (CSG), stated that the project will provide a two-way power transmission capacity of up to 1.5 million kilowatts.

He added that it is expected to supply an average of 3 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy per year, thereby supporting the transition toward greener and low-carbon energy systems and delivering tangible modernization benefits to people in both countries.

Lao Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaithong Kommasith said that once operational, the project will become a crucial backbone of the country’s power sector. He emphasized that it will help alleviate domestic transmission bottlenecks and promote the development of renewable energy resources in northern Laos.

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Fang Hong described the project in her speech as a “green energy artery” that strengthens bilateral connectivity. She further stated that China is prepared to use such projects as a model to deepen cooperation in new energy, support Laos’ energy transition, and advance bilateral relations to broader, deeper, and higher levels, injecting continuous momentum into the development of a closer China–Laos community with a shared future.

The project is a key initiative under the China–Laos action plan aimed at building a community with a shared future. Construction of the project began in February 2025.

The transmission line has a total length of 177.5 kilometers, connecting China’s Yunnan Province with the northern Lao provinces of Oudomxay and Luang Namtha. Out of the total length, 145 kilometers are located in China, while 32.5 kilometers are in Laos.

The respective sections of the project are being constructed and operated by China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd. (CSG) and Electricite du Laos Transmission Company Limited (EDL-T).

News.Az