China, Laos launch major power transmission initiative

The groundbreaking ceremony for the 230 kV Thavieng-Mahaxay power transmission and transformation project, coinciding with the second anniversary of the Electricite du Laos Transmission Company Limited (EDL-T), was recently held in Vientiane, the capital of Laos.

Operated by the EDL-T, a joint venture of China Southern Power Grid (CSG) and Lao state-run Electricite du Laos (EDL), the Thavieng-Mahaxay project is expected to strengthen the power grid structure linking northern and central Laos as well as improve electricity transmission efficiency and system stability upon completion, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

More than 100 guests attended the ceremony, including Lao Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Lao Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Chanthaboun Soukaloun, and Li Xizhen, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Laos.

In his remarks, Chanthaboun noted that EDL-T has made significant progress in advancing Laos-China power cooperation during its two years of operation.

Li said that the Thavieng-Mahaxay project will substantially enhance the transmission capacity and operational resilience of Laos' backbone power grid, helping the country transform its abundant clean energy resources into a strong driver of economic growth. She added that, as a key platform for bilateral energy cooperation, EDL-T has laid a solid foundation for the planning and construction of a unified national power grid in Laos.

According to EDL-T, construction of the Lao section of the China-Laos 500 kV power grid interconnection project is progressing steadily, with 86 percent completion. In addition, the company has trained 161 Lao technical personnel through a China-Laos mentorship program, bringing the total number of trained professionals in Laos' power sector to more than 2,000.

News.Az