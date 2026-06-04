India sees 'perfect complimentarity' with Venezuela in energy trade amid Gulf crisis
India and Venezuela sought to boost their ties in the energy sector on Thursday with New Delhi saying that Caracas sees it as a preferred partner in the sector at a time global oil supplies have been disrupted by the Middle East crisis.
Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez is visiting India with a large team of ministers and held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
Discussions between the two sides focused on co-operation in both upstream and downstream energy projects, Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East), in the Indian foreign ministry, told a media briefing after the talks.
"We are working with a government that is friendly, that wants a partnership with India," Tandon said. "We want to reciprocate that. Venezuela has traditionally been a close friend. We have collaborated very closely at the international level, so we are just going back to normal."
Venezuela sees India as a "preferred partner" in the energy sector and Rodriguez would visit oil refining facilities in India during her visit that ends on June 7, Tandon said.
She is also expected to meet top Indian energy industry leaders in financial capital Mumbai, Reuters reported.
By Faig Mahmudov