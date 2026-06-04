India sees 'perfect complimentarity' with Venezuela in energy trade amid Gulf crisis

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India and ​Venezuela sought to boost their ties in the energy sector on Thursday with New Delhi ‌saying that Caracas sees it as a preferred partner in the sector at a time global oil supplies have been disrupted by the Middle East crisis.

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez is visiting India with a large team of ministers and ​held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Discussions between the two sides focused on ​co-operation in both upstream and downstream energy projects, Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East), in the ⁠Indian foreign ministry, told a media briefing after the talks.

"We are working with a government that is ​friendly, that wants a partnership with India," Tandon said. "We want to reciprocate that. Venezuela has traditionally been ​a close friend. We have collaborated very closely at the international level, so we are just going back to normal."

Venezuela sees India as a "preferred partner" in the energy sector and Rodriguez would visit oil refining facilities in India during her ​visit that ends on June 7, Tandon said.

She is also expected to meet top Indian energy industry ​leaders in financial capital Mumbai, Reuters reported.

News.Az