China launches first AI-powered digital doctor for Parkinson’s

The system has been launched by a leading Beijing medical institution as Parkinson’s cases rise rapidly amid China’s aging population, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Built on more than two decades of clinical experience and research data, the platform combines hospital records, medical studies, scientific reports, and peer-reviewed literature to generate reliable, science-based responses for patients.

According to experts involved in the project, the AI system can respond to up to 90% of routine patient inquiries, significantly reducing the burden of repeated consultations on doctors.

Patients can access the digital doctor through their smartphones, asking questions about symptoms, disease progression, and general care. The system is designed to provide informational guidance only, while treatment decisions remain fully under the supervision of human doctors.

Beyond answering questions, the platform also connects users directly to hospital services, including online appointment booking and prescription-related support, improving access to care for Parkinson’s patients.

Developers say the goal is to make medical information more accessible while streamlining hospital workflows.

Looking ahead, the system is expected to integrate with wearable health devices. This would allow it to support medication reminders, rehabilitation exercises, daily care routines, and even psychological support.

Hospital researchers say the long-term vision is to build a continuous care ecosystem that strengthens the connection between patients and doctors through AI-assisted monitoring and guidance.

As China continues to expand AI use in healthcare, the Parkinson’s digital doctor platform is seen as an early model of how technology could transform chronic disease management in aging societies.