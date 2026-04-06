Rebecca King-Crews opens up about Parkinson’s diagnosis

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Rebecca King-Crews, wife of actor Terry Crews, revealed that she has Parkinson’s disease and recently underwent a newly approved procedure to help manage her symptoms.

“I feel good,” King-Crews said during the interview. “I’m able to write my name and my dates, and I’m able to write with my right hand for the first time in probably three years,” News.Az reports, citing TODAY.

Her first symptoms appeared around 2012, leading to a formal diagnosis in 2015. In the early stages, her symptoms came on suddenly and progressed quickly.

It started with numbness in her left foot while working out, which progressed to a limp. Her doctor thought she was just working out too much, but her personal trainer started noticing that her left arm wasn't swinging as much as her right during certain exercises.

One morning, she went to put lip gloss on and realized her hand was shaking. She knew that was a tremor, she says, "because my grandmother had tremors."

Still, her doctor just thought she was having anxiety, and a neurologist wasn't sure what was going on. Finally, after three years of confusing symptoms, a Parkinson's specialist recognized that she had the condition.

The most frustrating symptom for Crews has been the tremors, which made it challenging to do basic tasks like putting on makeup or brushing her teeth.

But, as she navigated everything, she thought to herself, "Just keep walking," King-Crews said. While she was getting diagnosed, she was still working on a book, an album and a clothing line.

"Just keep going. And that's what I'm going to keep doing," she said. "I believe that you don't lay down and die because you got a diagnosis."

That's part of why she decided to pursue the new non-invasive surgical procedure, a bilateral focused ultrasound, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration just last year.

News.Az