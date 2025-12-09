China launches Yaogan-47 remote sensing satellite

+ ↺ − 16 px

China on Tuesday launched a Long March-4B carrier rocket to place the new Yaogan-47 satellite into orbit.

The remote sensing satellite lifted off at 11:41 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and successfully reached its designated orbit, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Yaogan-47 will primarily support national land surveys, urban planning, road network design, crop yield estimation, environmental management, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

This mission marked the 614th flight of the Long March carrier rocket series.

