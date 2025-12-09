Yandex metrika counter

China launches Yaogan-47 remote sensing satellite

  • World
  • Share
China launches Yaogan-47 remote sensing satellite
Photo: Xinhua

China on Tuesday launched a Long March-4B carrier rocket to place the new Yaogan-47 satellite into orbit.

The remote sensing satellite lifted off at 11:41 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and successfully reached its designated orbit, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Yaogan-47 will primarily support national land surveys, urban planning, road network design, crop yield estimation, environmental management, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

This mission marked the 614th flight of the Long March carrier rocket series.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      