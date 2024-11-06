China offers support for Myanmar's political transition

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's Premier Li Qiang voiced Beijing's support for Myanmar's political reconciliation and transition during a meeting with the country's junta leader on Wednesday, according to state media, News.Az reports citing The Straits Times.

Li met with Min Aung Hlaing in Kunming, capital of southwestern China's Yunnan province, which shares a border with Myanmar, according to the official Xinhua news agency.The embattled Southeast Asian nation's top general is on his first visit to the influential neighbouring China since he seized power in a 2021 coup.Myanmar has been in chaos since then, including in areas along its border with China, as the junta wrestles with an armed resistance movement loosely allied with established ethnic minority militias for control of territories.Li said China was willing to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with Myanmar in the multilateral arena, and offered to further promote the China-Myanmar economic corridor, Xinhua reported.He called upon Myanmar to protect the safety of Chinese nationals and organizations in the country, and highlighted the need for the two sides to jointly combat cross-border criminal activities including online gambling and telecom fraud

