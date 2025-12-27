China passes revised foreign trade law

The revised law, approved during a session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, is set to take effect on March 1, 2026, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The update incorporates provisions aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, emphasizing that China’s foreign trade should support the country’s economic and social development.

The revision also introduces measures to help China align with high-standard international economic and trade rules and participate in shaping global trade regulations.

To further enhance the foreign trade environment, the law clarifies that China will strengthen intellectual property protection related to foreign trade and improve the compliance and risk management capabilities of foreign trade operators regarding intellectual property rights.

China’s Foreign Trade Law originally took effect in 1994 and was first revised in 2004. The newly revised version now consists of 11 chapters.