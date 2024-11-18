China responds to claims of supplying attack drones to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has denied reports claiming it has been providing Russia with attack drones, as European Union foreign ministers convened on Monday to address the purported evidence, News.az reports citing foreign media

"China handles the export of military products prudently and responsibly," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters at a Monday press conference. "We have never provided lethal weapons to any party of the conflict and strictly control the export of military and dual-use drones in accordance with laws and regulations.Beijing has sought to portray itself as a neutral party in regard to the Russia-Ukraine war and has called for de-escalation of the conflict. However, the EU and U.S. say Chinese companies have been shipping Russia dual-use goods, including components used in weaponry fueling Moscow's war efforts, and have sanctioned a number of Chinese companies for supplying them.Until recently, the accusations stopped short of alleging direct provision of lethal aid. However, in July Bloomberg cited Western officials who said Russian and Chinese companies had discussed collaborating on a drone to mass-produce for use by Russia.In September, Reuters cited documents it said detailed how Russian R&D company IEMZ Kupol has developed a long-range Russian war drone with the help of Chinese researchers. The documents also show that a Chinese factory had been found that could produce it and that several drones had been shipped to Russia to undergo further trials, according to the report.On Monday, the EU's foreign ministers gathered to discuss evidence of drone production, which diplomatic sources described to the South China Morning Post as "conclusive" and "credible," and whether Beijing has knowledge of it.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters there would be repercussions if it's confirmed that Beijing is supplying the Kremlin with lethal aid."We are introducing further sanctions against Iran and are also making this clear with regard to Chinese drone aid because this too must and will have consequences," she said.Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that "it's important to send a message to China against an escalation.""To send drones to Russia should be a big mistake. We need now to work for peace. During our trip to China with President Mattarella, we pushed hard for peace," Tajani said, adding that dialogue with China is crucial "if we want to push Russia for an agreement."At his press conference, Lin said that "on the Ukraine crisis, China upholds an objective and just position and has actively promoted peace talks, which stands in sharp contrast with certain countries who apply double standards and keep adding fuel to the fire on the Ukraine crisis."

News.Az