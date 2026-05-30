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The U.S. plans to accelerate the withdrawal of troops from bases in Europe ​and will present its proposals to ‌NATO allies next month, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday, citing an ​unidentified Pentagon source.

Washington announced plans in ​May to pull 5,000 troops out ⁠of Germany, widely seen as the ​consequence of a rift over the Iran war between ​President Donald Trump and European powers. Germany is home to some 35,000 active-duty U.S. military ​personnel, more than anywhere else ​in Europe, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

At the time, the Pentagon said the ‌withdrawal ⁠was expected to be completed over six to 12 months.

Welt am Sonntag did not provide details on how much faster the ​withdrawal would be, or which locations ​might ⁠be affected.

The U.S. is due to present its plans ​to allies at next month's ​North ⁠Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Force Sourcing Conference, it said.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond ⁠to ​a request for comment.

News.Az