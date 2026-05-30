US planning faster troop withdrawal from Europe
The U.S. plans to accelerate the withdrawal of troops from bases in Europe and will present its proposals to NATO allies next month, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday, citing an unidentified Pentagon source.
Washington announced plans in May to pull 5,000 troops out of Germany, widely seen as the consequence of a rift over the Iran war between President Donald Trump and European powers. Germany is home to some 35,000 active-duty U.S. military personnel, more than anywhere else in Europe, News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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At the time, the Pentagon said the withdrawal was expected to be completed over six to 12 months.
Welt am Sonntag did not provide details on how much faster the withdrawal would be, or which locations might be affected.
The U.S. is due to present its plans to allies at next month's North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Force Sourcing Conference, it said.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
By Faig Mahmudov