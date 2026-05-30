How are Gaza volunteers bringing hope to children with cancer amid war?

How are Gaza volunteers bringing hope to children with cancer amid war?

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Children receiving cancer treatment in Gaza experienced a rare moment of happiness on Saturday as volunteers organized games, entertainment and psychological support activities at Al-Rantisi Children's Hospital in Gaza City.

For a few hours, laughter replaced the sounds of medical equipment as young patients took part in face painting, singing, dancing and interactive games designed to provide emotional relief amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the territory, News.az reports.

The event was organized by psychological support and entertainment teams from the Egyptian Committee for Relief of the People of the Gaza Strip. Volunteers worked with children and their families to create a positive atmosphere inside the hospital, offering a temporary escape from the challenges of illness and the impact of more than two years of conflict.

Volunteer clown Suleiman Aboud said the initiative aimed to bring comfort to children who have endured extraordinary hardships.

"Children in Gaza are living through exceptional circumstances because of the war, making every smile and moment of happiness very important," he said.

According to Aboud, many children have experienced fear, displacement and uncertainty while coping with serious medical conditions. He stressed that support for young patients should extend beyond medical treatment and include psychological and social care.

The activities were warmly welcomed by parents, many of whom said they had not seen their children so cheerful in months.

Ihsan Abdul Aal, whose child is undergoing cancer treatment, said such initiatives help young patients temporarily forget the stress of hospital life.

"These activities help children step away, however briefly, from the atmosphere of illness and treatment," Abdul Aal said.

Displaced mother Rafif Abu Ouda described the event as a rare bright moment for her family. She said her 12-year-old daughter Samah had been struggling emotionally but appeared genuinely happy while participating in the activities.

Samah herself said singing and dancing with volunteers helped her forget her illness for a short time and brought joy during a difficult period.

The event took place against the backdrop of a worsening mental health crisis in Gaza, where children have been among the most affected by the prolonged conflict.

Health professionals warn that the psychological impact of war, displacement and the destruction of critical infrastructure continues to affect thousands of families across the territory.

Abdullah Al-Jamal, director of Gaza's psychiatric hospital, recently described the situation as catastrophic. He noted that Gaza's only psychiatric hospital was destroyed during the conflict, severely limiting access to specialized mental health services.

Shortages of medication, mental health professionals and treatment facilities have further strained the healthcare system, leaving many vulnerable patients without adequate support.

Children battling cancer face particularly difficult circumstances. Medical experts say many young patients have been unable to receive timely diagnoses or access essential treatments due to the ongoing crisis.

The destruction of hospitals and healthcare facilities, combined with severe shortages of medicines and medical equipment, has disrupted cancer care across Gaza.

Doctors and aid organizations report that many patients have limited access to chemotherapy, diagnostic imaging and other life-saving services. Conditions that might otherwise be treatable have become increasingly dangerous as healthcare resources remain stretched.

Humanitarian organizations continue to warn about the growing needs of cancer patients in Gaza. The United Nations has estimated that more than 11,000 cancer patients require medical evacuation because local treatment capacity is insufficient to meet demand.

Aid workers say children are among the most vulnerable groups affected by the crisis, facing both physical and psychological challenges.

While recreational activities cannot solve the broader healthcare emergency, experts say they can play an important role in improving mental well-being.

Psychologists note that opportunities for play, creativity and social interaction can help reduce stress, anxiety and feelings of isolation among children dealing with serious illnesses and traumatic experiences.

For many young patients at Al-Rantisi Children's Hospital, Saturday's event provided a brief but meaningful reminder of childhood amid difficult circumstances.

As Gaza's healthcare system continues to face immense challenges, volunteers and humanitarian organizations say efforts to support children's emotional well-being remain an essential part of helping families cope with the ongoing crisis.

News.Az