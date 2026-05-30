Russia's Rosatom says Ukrainian drone struck Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

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Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom said on Saturday a ​Ukrainian drone had struck the Russian-controlled ‌Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, causing no damage to key equipment, but leaving a hole in the ​wall of a turbine hall.

"This afternoon, ​a Ukrainian kamikaze combat drone struck the ⁠turbine hall building of Power Unit ​No. 6, resulting in a subsequent detonation," Rosatom's ​head Alexei Likhachev said in a statement, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

"The explosion caused no damage to the primary equipment; however, it ​tore a hole in the turbine hall ​wall."

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Likhachev called the incident "deliberate".

The ‌Zaporizhzhia ⁠nuclear plant was captured by Russia in March 2022 and remains close to the frontline in the southeastern Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region.

It ​has occasionally come ​under ⁠fire during the four-year-long war, raising fears of a nuclear accident ​at the facility.

"We are one step ​closer ⁠to an incident that will most likely affect even those who live far beyond the ⁠borders ​of Russia and Ukraine and ​still think they are completely safe," Likhachev said.

News.Az