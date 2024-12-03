China responds to US chip sanctions with export bans

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, China announced a ban on exporting critical high-tech materials, such as gallium, germanium, and antimony, to the United States, citing concerns over their potential military uses, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle .

The Chinese Commerce Ministry made the declaration a day after Washington's latest crackdown on Beijing's chip sector.Citing "national security" concerns, the ban on so-called dual-use items with both military and civilian use comes in with immediate effect. The prohibition also requires stricter review of end-usage for graphite items shipped to the United States."In principle, the export of gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard materials to the United States shall not be permitted," the ministry said.

