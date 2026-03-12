China resumes military flights near Taiwan after brief lull

Taipei reported detecting five aircraft from the People's Liberation Army within Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), three of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, News.Az informs, citing Bloomberg.

The temporary decline in flights had coincided with major legislative sessions in China and preparations for a planned visit by Donald Trump to Beijing.

The U.S. administration has reportedly delayed multibillion-dollar arms deliveries to Taiwan in an effort to support upcoming talks with Xi Jinping, who has repeatedly warned Washington against interfering in matters related to China’s territorial claims.

After the brief pause, Chinese activity resumed between Wednesday and Thursday, with five PLA aircraft detected in the ADIZ and three crossing the median line. Analysts suggest the lull may have been intended to reduce tensions ahead of high-level diplomatic engagements, although Chinese naval operations around the island reportedly continued during that period.

In response to the renewed activity, the United States Navy deployed a Boeing P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft through the Taiwan Strait to reaffirm its commitment to freedom of navigation.

Chinese state media reported that PLA forces monitored the American aircraft during its transit, underscoring the ongoing tensions in the region. Taiwan continues to strengthen its defenses amid complex diplomatic maneuvering between Washington and Beijing, developments that directly affect security dynamics across the Indo-Pacific.