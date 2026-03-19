Nepal probes burning of Xi Jinping’s book at university

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Nepal has launched an investigation after several copies of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s book, “The Governance of China,” were burned at Manmohan Technical University (MTU) in eastern Nepal. The incident occurred last Saturday, prompting concern from the Chinese embassy.

Yuvaraj Kattel, chief district officer of Morang, said a five-member panel has 15 days to determine how the books were destroyed and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

MTU vice chancellor Subash Shree Pokhrel said the books were “inadvertently destroyed” during a cleanup of books, old papers, and cartons damaged by termites. He stressed there was no intention to harm relations with China.

Beijing is a major trading partner and donor in Nepal, funding infrastructure projects such as airports, roads, and healthcare. “The Governance of China” is a multi-volume collection of Xi’s speeches and writings outlining his political philosophy and governance vision.

Authorities in Nepal are reviewing the incident as a matter of diplomatic sensitivity, seeking to maintain strong bilateral relations with China.

News.Az