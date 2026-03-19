Paris court rejects French government bid to suspend Shein

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A Paris Court of Appeal on Thursday rejected the French government’s request to suspend Chinese online platform Shein’s marketplace, following an earlier ruling in December that also denied the government’s suspension bid.

The platform has faced scrutiny after France’s consumer watchdog, DGCCRF, discovered sex dolls resembling children and banned weapons being sold on Shein last year. In response, Shein banned all sex dolls and suspended the adult products category globally on November 3, 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The December ruling described a full suspension of the site in France as “disproportionate”, prompting the government to appeal, an effort now also defeated by the Paris Court of Appeal.

Shein continues to operate its marketplace in France, while the government monitors compliance with consumer protection rules.

News.Az