China's space station set to welcome its first foreign astronaut

As a country with historically close ties to China, Pakistan has in recent years sought to improve its own space capabilities by participating in Chinese initiatives.

Last May, Pakistan was one of several countries that placed payloads aboard the Chang'e-6 lunar probe , which ended up making China the first country to successfully retrieve samples from the moon's far side.

China and Pakistan will spend roughly a year selecting the Pakistani astronauts, who will be trained in China before joining Chinese counterparts on the Tiangong space station for short-term missions "within the next few years", Xinhua reported.