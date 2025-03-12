China's Xi emphasizes education's role in supporting sci-tech, talent development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, paid a visit on March 6 to national political advisors from the China Democratic League (CDL), the China Association for Promoting Democracy (CAPD), and the education sector, who are attending the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing.

Xi attended their joint group meeting, and listened to their comments and suggestions, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

He emphasized that on the new journey of the new era, it is essential to deeply understand the needs of Chinese modernization for education, science and technology, and talent. It is crucial to strengthen the role of education in supporting scientific and technological advancement as well as talent development, and to further create a dynamic environment where a steady stream of talent emerges, their full potential is unlocked, and their abilities fully utilized.

As International Women's Day approaches, Xi, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee, extended festive greetings and best wishes to the female deputies, female members, and female staff taking part in the sessions of the National People's Congress and the CPPCC National Committee. He also extended greetings to women from all ethnic groups and sectors across the country, as well as to those in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, Taiwan and overseas.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, and Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, joined Xi in the discussion with political advisors. Wang and Cai are also members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

During the joint group meeting, six political advisors -- Zhang Yunkai, Cai Guangjie, Zheng Jiajian, Xu Kun, Cui Yali, and Ma Jinglin -- made remarks on the following topics: promoting coordinated development between vocational education and regional industries; optimizing resource allocation for basic education; fostering a reading-friendly ecosystem for children and adolescents; advancing the development of the national education intelligence network; promoting integrated development of education, technology, and talent cultivation; leveraging school curriculum to promote traditional culture.

After listening to their remarks, Xi delivered an important speech. He said that he was glad to discuss with participants and listen to comments and suggestions. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, he extended sincere greetings to the members present, as well as to the members of the CDL, the CAPD and the education sector, and all CPPCC members.

Xi noted that over the past year, the CPPCC has performed its duties earnestly in line with the central tasks and made new contributions to the development of the cause of the Party and the country. The organizations at all levels of the CDL and the CAPD and their members have focused on the central tasks, put forward suggestions and taken part in social services, making new progress in their work. People from the education sector have devoted themselves to building China into a leading country in education, and made new strides in promoting the integrated development of education aimed at nurturing people with sound moral grounding, intellectual ability, physical vigor, aesthetic sensibility and work skills, and in fostering virtue through education.

Xi stressed that building China into a leading country in education, science and technology and talent requires a correct orientation in running schools and nurturing young people with sound moral grounding, intellectual ability, physical vigor, aesthetic sensibility, and work skills, who are capable of developing and carrying forward the socialist cause. It is imperative to focus on drawing on the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to forge inner strength and inspire the people, while moral education should be implemented throughout the whole process of cultivating students with sound intellectual ability, physical vigor, aesthetic sensibility and work skills. It is essential to synchronize enhancing political education curriculum and equipping students with the Party's new theories, as well as raising students' political and ideological awareness through all courses. It is essential to effectively integrate the "small classrooms" of political education with the "big classrooms" of society, so as to ensure that moral education can be carried out effectively.

Xi noted that deepening comprehensive reform in education is fundamental to the building of a high-quality education system and developing education that meets the people's expectations. It is important to establish a scientific system for educational assessments that plays a guiding role. It is imperative to continuously improve the level of law-based governance of education and management by refining the system for school management and ensuring schools' autonomy to make decisions about their own affairs. With a focus on the needs of modernization and adapting to changes in demographic structure, efforts should be made to ensure the coordinated development of basic education, higher education and vocational education, and coordinate government and social investments, so that a more rational and efficient mechanism will be established for the allocation of educational resources.

Xi stressed that to realize the virtuous cycle of independent technological innovation and independent cultivation of talent, the pioneering and basic supporting role of education must be further leveraged. It is important to implement the program for breakthroughs in basic and inter-disciplinary fields, and create platforms for joint innovation among schools, enterprises and local regions so as to ensure more efficient application of scientific and technological achievements. Efforts should be made to improve mechanisms aligning talent cultivation with the needs of economic and social development, and to enhance the quality and effectiveness of independent talent cultivation. It is essential to implement the national strategy for the digitalization of education, build a learning society, and speed up the cultivation of large numbers of talent across all sectors and levels.

Xi stressed that it is a shared responsibility of the whole Party and society to build a leading nation in education, science and technology, and talent cultivation. The CPPCC should give full play to its role as a specialized consultative body, and work to rally public support, build consensus, and pool wisdom and strength to promote high-quality development in education, science and technology, and talent. Members of the CDL, the CAPD and those in the education sector should leverage their strengths to actively participate in and support the integrated reform and development of systems and mechanisms relating to education, science, technology, and talent cultivation, contributing their wisdom and efforts to enhancing the overall efficiency of the national innovation system.

Shi Taifeng, Ding Zhongli, Cai Dafeng, Hu Chunhua, Wang Dongfeng, Jiang Xinzhi, Wang Guangqian, Zhu Yongxin, and others attended the joint group meeting.

