China says Iran’s election of supreme leader an internal matter

Speaking at a press briefing, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the decision was made internally by Iran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“This is a decision by the Iranian side based on its constitution,” he told reporters.

On the previous day, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for respect for Iran’s sovereignty and warned against any external attempts to change the country’s political system.

“Plotting a ‘colour’ revolution or seeking government change will find no popular support,” Wang said.

Iran's Assembly of Experts announced on Sunday that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ali Khamenei, had been selected as Iran's new supreme leader, according to media reports.

Mojtaba Khamenei, born in 1969, is the son of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes.