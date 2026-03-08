Iran announces Khamenei’s son Mojtaba as new Supreme Leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei has been elected as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, News.Az report, citing Iran International.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been elected by the Assembly of Experts.

Mojtaba Khamenei is a powerful behind-the-scenes figure in Iran closely tied to the IRGC and security apparatus. He was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2019.

