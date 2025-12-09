Azerbaijan delegation attends Bridge Media Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijan delegation is participating in the world’s largest media and content industry event, the “Bridge” Summit, held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The summit features sessions and exhibitions covering media, digital content production, copyright, AI-generated material, generative tools, mixed reality, the future of data, marketing, original streaming content, and multi-platform storytelling, News.Az reports, citing Media Development Agency.

The summit, running until December 10, is expected to host over 60,000 attendees, including creators, media and content producers, investors, universities, and research centers.

More than 400 international experts, including politicians, innovation leaders, and influencers, are scheduled to speak at the event.

One of the summit’s main goals is to bring together leaders, policymakers, and visionaries to foster dialogue, share experiences, launch joint initiatives, and support the expansion of the creative economy. The event also aims to promote individual talents, encourage new business ventures, ensure sustainability, and guide strategic investments toward future opportunities.

News.Az