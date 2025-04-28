China successfully launches new data relay satellite into orbit

+ ↺ − 16 px

China successfully launched a new data relay satellite, the Tianlian II-05, into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province on Sunday.

The Tianlian II-05 satellite was launched at 11:54 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered its planned orbit, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Tianlian II-05 is China's second-generation geosynchronous orbit data-relay satellite.

It will provide data relay and TT&C (telemetry, tracking and command) services for manned spacecraft such as spaceships and space stations, for medium and low-Earth-orbit resource satellites, and TT&C support for spacecraft launches.

This was the 572nd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

