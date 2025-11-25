China successfully launches Shenzhou-22 spaceship - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

China launched the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Tuesday, marking the first emergency launch mission in the nation’s manned space program.

The spaceship has separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. The China Manned Space Agency declared the launch mission a complete success, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

China launched the Shenzhou-22 spaceship from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Tuesday: Xinhua (Video: CCTV News) pic.twitter.com/HfUjXu5PTP — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) November 25, 2025

News.Az