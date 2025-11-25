Yandex metrika counter

China successfully launches Shenzhou-22 spaceship - VIDEO

Photo: Space.com

China launched the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Tuesday, marking the first emergency launch mission in the nation’s manned space program.

The spaceship has separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. The China Manned Space Agency declared the launch mission a complete success, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.


