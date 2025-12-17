News.az
Space
Singapore set to launch national space agency
02 Feb 2026-13:37
NASA delays Artemis moon mission due to cold at launch site
31 Jan 2026-12:49
UAE and India boost ties with new defense, space, and energy deals
19 Jan 2026-22:50
Uncrewed Chinese space capsule safely makes its way back to Earth
19 Jan 2026-18:47
Voyager 1 nears historic one light-day from Earth
14 Jan 2026-16:22
China kicks off 2026 space mission with successful satellite launch
13 Jan 2026-22:37
Chinese astronauts study lithium-ion batteries in space
07 Jan 2026-10:33
13 must-see moon events in 2026: From eclipses to supermoons
30 Dec 2025-15:26
Europe's Ariane 6 launches navigation satellites into orbit -
VIDEO
17 Dec 2025-15:36
14th anomaly detected in 3I/ATLAS: Rotation axis points toward Sun
17 Dec 2025-15:16
