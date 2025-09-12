China supports Beijing to pilot WTO e-commerce agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese authorities have issued a work plan to support Beijing for piloting the World Trade Organization (WTO) e-commerce agreement, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The plan, jointly issued by five government bodies including the ministry, outlines 41 measures in five key areas to boost trade digitalization, improve data governance, optimize digital consumption environment, enhance transparency in telecom services, and expand international cooperation in digital trade.

The WTO e-commerce agreement marks an important achievement for China in multilateral digital trade rule-making and serves as a milestone in the country's continued efforts to advance high-standard opening up, according to an official with the ministry.

It is expected to provide a stable, transparent and predictable regulatory environment for global digital trade and digital transformation, and benefit consumers and businesses participating in digital trade worldwide, the official added.

In December 2024, following more than five years of negotiations, 71 WTO members -- including China, the European Union and Australia -- formally reached the e-commerce agreement, the official said.

The pact incorporates key rules for e-commerce, including frameworks for electronic transactions, electronic authentication and signatures, and paperless trading. It also makes significant strides in establishing a long-term mechanism to exempt customs duties on electronic transmissions and facilitating electronic payments.

Under WTO procedures, the agreement's participants, including China, are seeking consensus from all members to formally bring the agreement into the WTO framework and put it into effect, according to the ministry.

News.Az