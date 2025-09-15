China, Thailand set for joint air force drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

China and Thailand are slated to carry out joint air force training later this month in Thailand, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced on Monday.

China will deploy multiple types of aircraft and ground air defense forces to participate in the training, according to the MND, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The joint training is conducive to enhancing the technical and tactical proficiency of participating troops while deepening mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two militaries, the MND noted.

