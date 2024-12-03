China to ban exports of key chip-making materials to US

China to ban exports of key chip-making materials to US

+ ↺ − 16 px

China announced on Tuesday that it will ban the export of materials related to gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard substances to the U.S., citing national security concerns.

This move follows Washington's recent crackdown on China's semiconductor industry, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. Beijing's directive on so-called dual-use items, which cites safeguarding national security and interests and takes immediate effect, also requires stricter review of end-usage for graphite items shipped to the United States."In principle, the export of gallium, germanium, antimony, and superhard materials to the United States shall not be permitted," the ministry said.The curbs strengthen enforcement of existing limits on exports of the critical minerals that Beijing began rolling out last year but apply only to the U.S. in the latest escalation of trade tensions between the world's two largest economies ahead of President-elect Donald Trump taking office.However, there have been no Chinese shipments of wrought and unwrought germanium or gallium to the U.S. this year through October, even though it was the fourth and fifth-largest market for the minerals, respectively, a year earlier, Chinese customs data show.Gallium and germanium are used in semiconductors, while germanium is also used in infrared technology, fibre optic cables and solar cells.Similarly, China's overall October shipments of antimony products plunged by 97% from September after Beijing's move to limit its exports took effect. China accounted last year for 48% of globally mined antimony, which is used in ammunition, infrared missiles, nuclear weapons and night vision goggles, as well as in batteries and photovoltaic equipment.China's announcement comes after the United States launched its third crackdown in three years on China's semiconductor industry on Monday, curbing exports to 140 companies, including chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group.

News.Az