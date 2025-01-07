China to promote use of humanoid robots for elderly care

+ ↺ − 16 px

This move is part of China's broader plan to accelerate the development and application of technology in elderly care and support major scientific and technological projects related to senior services, as outlined in the guidelines by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council on Dec. 30, 2024.Humanoid robots, with advantages in human-robot interaction, are rapidly evolving and hold great potential for applications in diverse fields, including healthcare and home services.China will promote the adoption of intelligent home systems and explore services for early warning and prevention of safety risks in home-based elderly care, according to the guidelines.A unified national elderly care information platform will also be developed to more effectively align service supply with demand, the guidelines noted.According to a report issued last year, China's life expectancy had reached 78.6 years. The country's population aged 65 and above totaled 216.76 million, accounting for 15.4 percent of the country's total population by the end of 2023.According to the guidelines, China aims to build an elderly care system tailored to the country's needs, ensuring that basic services are accessible to the entire aging population.The government will offer inclusive elderly care services that address essential needs while developing affordable, high-quality and sustainable solutions for long-term care, the guidelines noted.China will accelerate the development of senior-friendly housing, including retrofitting existing homes for elderly use and promoting the installation of elevators in older residential buildings, the guidelines added.

