China unveils massive 2,000km AI computing network

China has activated a 2,000km-wide distributed AI computing hub connected by a high-speed optical network, in what officials say may be the world’s largest system of its kind. The network links distant computing centers so efficiently that they can operate like a single super-computer, achieving up to 98% of the performance of one unified data facility.

Liu Yunjie, chief director of the project and a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said the breakthrough could transform sectors requiring extreme real-time power, including large AI model training and telemedicine, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

Because China’s top computing centers are spread across the country, the new system enables them to work together seamlessly, potentially accelerating the development of advanced AI models and other frontier technologies.

