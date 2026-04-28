President Trump welcomes King Charles at the White House - VIDEO

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King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the White House on the second day of their U.S. state visit.

US President Donald Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Trump greeted the royals, with images showing them smiling as they shake hands, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Crowds applauded as Trump makes a speech, praising the historical closeness of the UK and US - he says Americans have had "no closer friends than the British"

Following the ceremonial welcome, the King and Donald Trump are having a closed-door meeting at the White House, while Queen Camilla and Melania Trump are also meeting.

But perhaps the most significant part of this leg of the King's visit is when the King gives a speech to a joint session of Congress later today.

He will be the first British monarch to address the US House of Representatives and the Senate since his mother Queen Elizabeth II did so in 1991.

Later in the evening, the royals will be back at the White House for a state dinner.

News.Az