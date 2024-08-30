Yandex metrika counter

China warns US missile deployment in Philippines threatens regional security

China warns US missile deployment in Philippines threatens regional security

Beijing on Friday warned that the deployment of US missiles to the Philippines jeopardizes regional peace and stability.

“Such a move by the US and the Philippines has triggered a political confrontation, heightening regional tensions and undermining peace and stability in the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian stated during a briefing, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He urged Manila to reconsider Washington's true intentions and avoid compromising its own security interests.

Lin also called on the US to withdraw its medium-range missiles from the Philippines promptly.

The US deployed a medium-range missile launcher to the Philippines under the guise of military exercises in the spring. The Philippines and the US, which signed a mutual defense treaty in 1951, are currently in discussions to amend the treaty to address their current security needs.

