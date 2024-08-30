China warns US missile deployment in Philippines threatens regional security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Beijing on Friday warned that the deployment of US missiles to the Philippines jeopardizes regional peace and stability.

“Such a move by the US and the Philippines has triggered a political confrontation, heightening regional tensions and undermining peace and stability in the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian stated during a briefing, News.Az reports citing foreign media.He urged Manila to reconsider Washington's true intentions and avoid compromising its own security interests.Lin also called on the US to withdraw its medium-range missiles from the Philippines promptly.The US deployed a medium-range missile launcher to the Philippines under the guise of military exercises in the spring. The Philippines and the US, which signed a mutual defense treaty in 1951, are currently in discussions to amend the treaty to address their current security needs.

News.Az