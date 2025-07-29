China’s Changan Automobile restructured as independent state-owned company

+ ↺ − 16 px

Changan Automobile has officially become an independent state-owned automaker under the direct control of China’s central government, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV.

The company was spun off from the China South Industries Group Corp and established as a standalone entity headquartered in Chongqing on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Changan now operates through 117 subsidiaries and is set to sharpen its focus on cutting-edge technologies such as smart vehicles, robotics, flying cars, and embodied intelligence.

The automaker also plans to accelerate its global expansion into key markets including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Europe, reflecting its ambitions to become a leading player in the evolving automotive landscape.

