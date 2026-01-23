China’s Chery to acquire Nissan's South Africa plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nissan Motor said on Friday it will sell its manufacturing assets in Rosslyn, South Africa, to the local arm of Chery Automobile for an undisclosed amount.

Under the agreement, Chery South Africa will purchase the land, buildings and related assets of Nissan’s Rosslyn facilities in mid-2026, provided certain conditions — including regulatory approvals — are met, the Japanese carmaker said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Production of the Navara pickup truck, the plant’s sole model, will end in May if the transaction proceeds, a Nissan spokesperson said. The Navara is produced for the domestic market and exported to several countries, primarily across Africa.

The sale forms part of Nissan’s broader turnaround strategy, which involves closing or consolidating seven manufacturing plants worldwide. Nissan declined to confirm the production capacity of the Rosslyn plant, which was established more than 50 years ago.

“External factors have had a well-known impact on the utilisation of the Rosslyn plant and its future viability within Nissan,” said Jordi Vila, president of Nissan Africa, in the statement.

Nissan has faced significant challenges in South Africa since ending production of its high-volume NP200 half-ton pickup truck in 2023. The company has also come under intense pressure from rivals, including Toyota’s Hilux, Ford’s Ranger and Isuzu’s D-Max, all of which rank among the country’s top 10 best-selling vehicles.

Chery South Africa, the local unit of China’s third-largest automaker by sales volume, declined to comment on the agreement.

Nissan said most employees affected by the sale would be offered positions at Chery South Africa on similar terms and conditions to those they currently hold.

The company added that it will continue selling and servicing vehicles in South Africa, with several new model launches planned for the 2026 financial year, including the Tekton and Patrol.

In October, the chief executive of Chery South Africa said the company was considering options such as using another manufacturer’s facility, forming a joint venture, or building a new greenfield plant in the country.

News.Az