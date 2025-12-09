Yandex metrika counter

China’s trade surplus tops $1 trillion in 2025

SourceAFP

China’s annual trade surplus in goods has surpassed $1 trillion for the first time, according to data from the General Administration of Customs released Monday.

Exports rose 5.9% year-on-year in November, reversing a 1.1% decline in October, despite a continued slump in shipments to the United States, which fell 28.6% to $33.8 billion last month, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The surge was driven by strong demand from Southeast Asia and Europe, as Chinese exporters pivoted to non-US markets amid high tariffs imposed during the Trump administration’s trade war.

Meanwhile, China’s dollar-denominated imports increased 1.9%, below the 4% forecast in a Reuters survey. Analysts noted the data reflects Beijing’s efforts to diversify trade partners and sustain global demand for Chinese goods.

 


News.Az 

