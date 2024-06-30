China’s Xi to visit Kazakhstan, Tajikistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on July 2-4 at the invitation of the president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.Az reports citing the Kazakh leader’s press service.

The Chinese president will also take part in the 24th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council, according to the press service.Xi is also scheduled to leave Kazakhstan for Tajikistan on a state visit on July 4."Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit will take place on July 4-6 at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Bilateral talks with a small and extended number of participants will be held as part of the visit," the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan said.

News.Az