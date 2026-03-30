Two UN peacekeepers killed in blast in southern Lebanon
Photo credit: independent.co.ug
The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that two of its members were killed on Monday in southern Lebanon when an explosion of "unknown origin" destroyed their vehicle.
It said a third peacekeeper was severely wounded and another was also injured in the incident which took place near the Bani Haiyyan municipality, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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The incident is the second in 24 hours after a UNIFIL peacekeeper was killed when a projectile exploded at one of its positions in a southern Lebanese village.
By Ulviyya Salmanli