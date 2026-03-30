Maersk announces Port of Salalah will resume operations on March 31

Maersk announces Port of Salalah will resume operations on March 31

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Danish shipping giant Maersk announced on Monday that Oman’s Port of Salalah will gradually resume operations starting March 31, after a security incident disrupted activities at the facility.

In a customer advisory, Maersk said the affected area at the port remained limited and that steps would be taken to restore the port to full capacity as operations restart, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The company, however, warned that some operational constraints could continue for a period during the recovery process.

Maersk also said additional precautionary security measures had been implemented at the port and that it remained in contact with relevant authorities and port stakeholders.

The company thanked customers for their understanding and said it would continue to provide updates on developments in the Middle East through its dedicated information page.

Oman News Agency, citing a security source, said on March 28 that two drones targeted Salalah Port, injuring one worker and causing limited damage to a crane.

News.Az