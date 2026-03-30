Azerbaijan claims victory in FIFA Series-2026 tournament

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The Azerbaijan national football team has won the FIFA Series 2026 international tournament.

Under the guidance of head coach Aykhan Abbasov, Azerbaijan faced Sierra Leone in their second match. The game, held at the Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium in Sumgayit, ended 1-1 in regular time, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Daniel Kanu put Sierra Leone ahead in the 28th minute, while Rahil Mammadov equalized for Azerbaijan in the 72nd minute.

With no winner in regular time, the match went to a penalty shootout, where Azerbaijan prevailed 9-8 to claim the title.

Earlier, on March 27, Azerbaijan had defeated Saint Lucia 6-1 at the same stadium.

News.Az