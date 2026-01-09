China’s Zeekr to expand EV sales across Europe in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese premium electric vehicle brand Zeekr is set to expand into more European markets in 2026, including France, the UK, Italy, and Spain, an executive said Friday.

Zeekr is also considering introducing extended-range plug-in hybrid models to meet European consumer demand and avoid tariffs on fully electric imports, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Currently selling in 12 European countries, Zeekr plans to more than triple its dealer network to around 100 locations this year. The brand, part of China’s Geely Group, aims to grow its presence and become a major player in Europe’s premium sustainable mobility segment.

