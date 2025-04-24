Chinese and Swiss FMs discuss supporting multilateralism and free trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting with Swiss Federal Councilor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that as firm supporters of multilateralism and free trade, China and Switzerland should work together to address the challenges of deglobalization, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, and maintain the international economic and trade order, as well as the basic norms governing international relations, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

China welcomes more Swiss enterprises to invest and start businesses in China, and looks forward to Switzerland continuing to provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese-funded enterprises, Wang noted.

Cassis expressed a willingness to strengthen cooperation with China with a rational and pragmatic attitude, and to accelerate the negotiations on upgrading the bilateral free trade agreement. The international community should join hands to defend multilateralism and free trade, he said.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on issues such as the Ukraine issue and the situation in the Middle East.

