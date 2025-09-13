Chinese firm begins road reconstruction project in Nigeria's Kaduna State

+ ↺ − 16 px

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), a Chinese construction firm, has begun work on a major road reconstruction project in Rigasa, a densely populated community with long-standing infrastructure challenges in Nigeria's northwestern state of Kaduna, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani emphasized the crucial role of the 7.2-km road, which encompasses four key township roads within Rigasa, in bolstering the socioeconomic activities of the people and uplifting the lives of the locals upon completion.

Uba noted that Rigasa, despite being one of the largest and most populous wards in Nigeria with a significant population of "hardworking and resourceful citizens," has suffered from a "worrisome" infrastructure deficit.

According to him, these routes are integral to daily life, and the reconstruction is expected to enhance connectivity within the community and also ease traffic.

He said the road construction, being part of a larger-scale "rural revitalization agenda" of the government, would also drive economic growth and prosperity. "Well-built roads are the backbone of economic activities. They connect people to markets, children to schools, patients to health centers, and farmers to prosperity."

For the residents of Rigasa, the project is a symbol of "renewed hope." Many locals, who trooped out en masse to support the project, expressed their optimism that the new road will ease movement and improve business activities.

Expressing gratitude for the project, Mallam Adamu Yisa, a local entrepreneur, told Xinhua that it would be much easier "for us to get our goods and our customers to reach us."

He added that the road network, in this densely populated area, is expected to directly improve the lives of thousands of households, including traders, farmers, and civil servants.

