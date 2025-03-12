Chinese FM highlights vision of building community with shared future for mankind

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the press conference on March 7, 2025, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi elaborated on the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Wang Yi noted, with a keen understanding of the trend of history and our times, President Xi Jinping has proposed building a community with a shared future for mankind, and called on all countries to transcend disagreements and differences, jointly protect our only planet, and develop together the global village as our common home, News.Az reports, citing China's Foreign Ministry.

"This great vision reflects not only the fine tradition of Chinese civilization that the world belongs to all, but also the internationalist commitment of Chinese Communists," he stated.

"It enables us to see the well-being of the entire humanity, just like having a birds-eye view of all the mountains that would look small when we stand on a peak, as described in an ancient Chinese poem. We are pleased to see that more and more countries have joined the cause of building a community with a shared future for mankind, over 100 countries support China’s Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative, and that more than three quarters of countries across the world have joined the family of Belt and Road cooperation. History will prove that a real winner is the one that keeps in mind the interests of all, and that a community with a shared future for mankind will ensure that the world belongs to every country, and that everyone will have a bright future," Wang Yi added.

