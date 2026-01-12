Chinese-invested car tire plant commissioned in Cambodia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Chinese-invested car tire plant officially opened on Monday in Svay Rieng province in southeast Cambodia, according to a news release from the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

The factory, located in the Sin Bavet Special Economic Zone in Bavet town near the Vietnam border, was invested in by Wanli Tire Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China’s Guangzhou Industrial Investment Holdings Group (GIIHG), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

At the inauguration, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and CDC First Vice Chairman Sun Chanthol thanked Wanli Tire for selecting Cambodia as its first production base outside China.

Chanthol noted that the factory’s Phase 1 production line began operations after a year of construction.

“This serves as a testament reflecting the momentum of development and deep confidence in Cambodia’s investment climate,” Chanthol said.

He added that the factory would bring multiple benefits to Cambodia, including job creation and the transfer of modern knowledge and technology to local workers.

“The factory will become a vital market for absorbing domestic natural rubber raw materials, helping to improve the livelihoods of Cambodian rubber farmers,” Chanthol said.

Cambodia exported car tires worth $1.22 billion during the first 11 months of 2025, up 58% year-on-year, according to a report by the Ministry of Commerce.

News.Az