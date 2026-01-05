Cambodia attracts $10b in 630 new investments in 2025

Cambodia approved 630 fixed-asset investment projects worth $10 billion in 2025, marking a 45% increase from last year, the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) said Monday.

The projects, up 52% from 414 in 2024, are expected to create around 438,000 jobs. Key sectors include garment and non-garment manufacturing, infrastructure, agriculture, agro-industry, and tourism, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

China led foreign investors, contributing over half of total investments, followed by Singapore, Vietnam, the UK, the US, and others.

CDC noted that trade deals like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and bilateral free trade agreements with China, South Korea, and the UAE have helped attract foreign investment.

“New FDI will bring capital, technology, and job opportunities for our people,” said Penn Sovicheat, spokesperson for Cambodia’s Ministry of Commerce.

