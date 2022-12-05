Yandex metrika counter

Chinese mainland reports 4,247 new local confirmed coronavirus cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 4,247 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua. 

Altogether 25,477 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 3,913 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.



honor Patriotic War martyrs

