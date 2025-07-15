Chinese robotics leader calls for US-China collaboration amid growing private sector innovation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wang Xingxing, founder and CEO of Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics, urged greater cooperation between Chinese and American companies to advance the global development of humanoid robots.

Speaking at a government-backed press conference on Tuesday, Wang highlighted the complementary strengths of both countries: China’s manufacturing and hardware expertise paired with the US’s robust AI software ecosystem, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

Unitree Robotics, part of Zhejiang province’s “Six Little Dragons” tech start-up cluster, is among six domestic humanoid robot makers that have begun mass production this year, planning to produce over a thousand units in 2025. American firms such as Figure AI and Tesla have similarly ambitious production goals.

The Chinese government continues to invest heavily in the robotics industry, providing financial support and policy guidance to spur innovation. Wang noted that Unitree’s shipments have grown significantly in the first half of 2025.

However, escalating trade tensions pose challenges. US tech export controls and tariffs risk disrupting access to advanced technologies and cost-efficient supply chains, threatening the momentum of this burgeoning sector.

The press event also featured Liu Baiqi, founder of space launch company Interstellar Glory, who emphasized the growing role of private enterprises in China’s innovation landscape and praised ongoing improvements in the policy environment supporting private-sector growth.

With China’s economy expanding 5.3% in the first half of 2025, the government is doubling down on private-sector development and tech innovation to sustain momentum amid global economic rivalry and potential trade headwinds.

