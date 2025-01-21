News.az
Chinese, Russian leaders hold conversation via video link
21 Jan 2025 13:47
21 Jan 2025 14:20
World
Photo: Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held a conversation via video link, China’s Central Television has said,
The Chinese leader spoke with Putin from the building of the National People’s Congress in Beijing.
Chinese President
Xi Jinping
Russian President
Vladimir Putin
conversation
