Chinese, Russian leaders hold conversation via video link

  • World
Photo: Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held a conversation via video link, China’s Central Television has said, News.az.

The Chinese leader spoke with Putin from the building of the National People’s Congress in Beijing.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

