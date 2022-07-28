News.az
News
Chinese President
Tag:
Chinese President
Xi holds talks with ROK President Lee Jae Myung
05 Jan 2026-21:57
Trump downplays Taiwan risk in China talks, expects fair trade deal
21 Oct 2025-08:56
Xi calls on BRICS countries to jointly defend multilateralism, multilateral trading system
08 Sep 2025-18:12
Chinese, Russian leaders hold conversation via video link
21 Jan 2025-13:47
South Korea's Yoon tells China's Xi cooperation for peace needed
15 Nov 2024-23:18
China pressed the US to alter the language on Taiwan
29 Oct 2024-13:56
Azerbaijan-China partnership enriched from day to day with new substance - President Ilham Aliyev
30 Sep 2023-12:21
Putin says he is preparing for meeting with Xi and Chinese delegation in Moscow
01 Mar 2023-09:29
Biden promises 'no new Cold War' with China
14 Nov 2022-23:50
In call with Biden, Xi warns against 'playing with fire' over Taiwan
28 Jul 2022-21:26
